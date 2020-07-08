Left Menu
203 lakh ton food grains to be provided free to 81 Crore people for 5 months till November, says Javadekar

The Cabinet approved the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for further five months under which 203 lakh tons of grains will be distributed among 81 crore people.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 16:26 IST
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar speaking at a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Cabinet approved the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for further five months under which 203 lakh tons of grains will be distributed among 81 crore people. "In view of the need for continuous support to the poor and needy, Cabinet approves extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana - allocation of additional foodgrain for further five months from July to November 2020," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said at a press conference here.

The step was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 30. "For the distribution of grains in the last three months, 120 lakh ton grains were used whereas, in the coming five months, 203 lakh tons will be given. Earlier, four lakh sixty thousand tons of dal was given while now nine lakh seventy thousand tons of chana will be given," Javadekar said.

The minister said that it is the biggest program in the world which will run for eight months and "it includes lower class, lower middle class, self-employed people, even the migrant workers were also included in the later stage. The Minister for Information and Broadcasting further said that the Cabinet has approved the extension by three months of the time limit for availing of free cylinders under the Centre's Ujjwala scheme.

"The 7 crore 40 lakh women registered under Ujjwala scheme were promised three free cylinders. The validity for taking those free cylinders has been extended till September so that they can get the benefits. It will cost the exchequer Rs 13,500 crore," he said. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar was also present at the briefing held today. (ANI)

