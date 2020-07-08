Left Menu
Nizamuddin Markaz case: Bail to nationals from Brazil, Australia, Fiji, China, Philippines

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to nationals from Brazil, Australia, Fiji, China and the Philippines, who had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz.

08-07-2020
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to nationals from Brazil, Australia, Fiji, China and the Philippines, who had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur granted bail on the personal bond of Rs 10,000 each. The court granted bail after the completion of the identification process for these foreign nationals.

The same court had on Tuesday granted bail to 122 Malaysian nationals in the same case. The nationals who got bail today were represented by advocates Ashima Mandla, Mandakini Singh, Fahim Khan and Ahmad Khan. At the same time, they have also moved the bargaining application before the trial court, which is likely to be heard on Thursday.

Bargaining plea is an arrangement between the prosecutor and defendant whereby the defendant pleads guilty to a lesser charge in exchange for a more lenient sentence or an agreement to drop other charges. The foreign nationals on Wednesday appeared before the court in pursuance of summons issued against them. The court has recently taken cognisance of the 59 charge sheets filed in the matter.

All the accused persons summoned have appeared through video conferencing during the court hearing and have been duly identified by the concerned official, their respective Embassies and High Commissions as well as investigating officer. "The investigation is complete qua 956 foreign nationals and accused persons in this case and each foreign national has been found to have independently committed the offence for which he/she has been charge-sheeted and has added that the further investigation is pending," according to the Delhi Police.

The court, while taking the cognisance of the charge sheet, stated that there is prima facie sufficient material on record to proceed against the accused persons under various sections of Foreigners Act, Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, Disaster Management Act and Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

