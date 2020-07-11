Karnataka CM goes into self-isolation after staff at official residence test COVID-19 positive

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has quarantined himself at his residence after a couple of people posted at his official residence 'Krishna' tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement issued on Friday afternoon, Yediyurappa said that he was healthy and will continue to work from his residence.

"I am healthy, no one needs to worry," he said. Yediyurappa, who held a cabinet meeting and also visited the state's largest COVID-19 care centre on Thursday, had cancelled all his engagements scheduled for Friday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka has recorded 33,418 cases of COVID-19 so far. Out of the total, 19,039 are active cases and 13,836 have been discharged. Till now, 543 people have died in the state after contracting the virus. (ANI)