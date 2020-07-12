India fully capable of safeguarding what's rightfully ours: DG ITBP and BSF

While disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and bilateral meetings at both the diplomatic and military levels with China are underway, India is fully capable of protecting its land, said DG of ITBP and BSF, SS Deswal on Sunday.

"The situation is gradually improving, efforts are on at military level as well as at diplomatic level, bilateral meetings also taking place. The country is fully capable of safeguarding what is rightfully ours, under all circumstances," Deswal told ANI here.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday had said that India and China have agreed to disengagement along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh and de-escalation from border areas and it is a work in progress.Speaking at a virtual session during India Global Week 2020, he also spoke of the need for two countries to find common points to work together."We have agreed on the need to disengage because troops are deployed very close to each other. Disengagement and de-escalation process has been agreed and it has just commenced. It is very much a work in progress," Jaishankar had said."It is important for countries who have overlaps and convergences to look for common points to be able to work together," he had added. (ANI)