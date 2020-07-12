Left Menu
Kerala gold smuggling case: Special NIA Court sends two accused to 14-days judicial remand

A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has sent accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair to 14-day judicial remand in Kerala gold smuggling case.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 12-07-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 21:21 IST
A visual from the protest in Kochi. . Image Credit: ANI

They will now go to quarantine centres, while Swapna Suresh will go to a quarantine centre in Thrissur district and Sandeep Nair to a quarantine centre in Karukutty in Angamaly.

Earlier the NIA team from Bengaluru reached Kochi NIA office with the duo. BJP Yuva Morcha, ABVP and Youth Congress staged a protest outside of NIA office. They shouted slogans against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Both were detained by NIA from Bengaluru, Karnataka on Saturday. Swapna is named as the second accused and Sandeep has been named as the fourth accused in the FIR taken by NIA and both have been slapped with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, (UAPA) along with first accused Sarith PS and third accused Fazil Fareed.

Already, Sarith PS was arrested by the Customs, while Fazil Fareed is still at large. NIA officials yesterday conducted a detailed interrogation of Sarith after reaching the customs office in Kochi where he is in custody. Kerala DGP had constituted a special investigation team headed by Kochi City Deputy Commissioner of Police G Poonguzhali.

The Customs Department had on July 5 seized 30 kg gold worth Rs 15 crore concealed in diplomatic consignment at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport. The NIA on Friday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the three persons allegedly involved in the case.

The agency has charged them with offences under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. Swapna Suresh was on the run following the gold seizure. She was employed in Space Park and Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITL), which comes under the IT department, a portfolio held by Kerala Chief Minister. She was ousted after being named an accused in the case.

Sarith Kumar, an accused in the case who had previously worked as a public relations officer (PRO) in UAE Consulate-General's office in Thiruvananthapuram, was arrested on July 6. (ANI)

