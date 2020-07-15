Left Menu
Norwegian police arrest man after three women stabbed

Norwegian police arrested a man for stabbing three women, one of whom died from her injuries, late on Tuesday in Sarpsborg in southern Norway, police said. The 31-year-old man is a Norwegian previously convicted for offences involving violence, a police statement said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 15-07-2020 17:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The 31-year-old man is a Norwegian previously convicted for offenses involving violence, a police statement said on Wednesday. It added that police are looking into whether the man, who knows two of the victims, had mental health problems. The country's police security service told Reuters they ruled out terrorism as a motive.

Armed police officers were deployed after the attacks were reported at several locations in the town about 70 km (43 miles) south of Norway's capital Oslo before midnight. The police arrested the attacker within an hour of the deployment.

