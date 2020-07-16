Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC notice to Centre on plea seeking guidelines for time-bound disposal of mercy petitions

The apex court had on May 27 sought the Centre's response on a separate plea seeking direction to the government to frame specific procedure, rules and guidelines for time-bound disposal of mercy petitions. The top court had then said that only thing it may consider is directing the Ministry of Home Affairs on time limit for placing the mercy petition before the President.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 19:20 IST
SC notice to Centre on plea seeking guidelines for time-bound disposal of mercy petitions

The Supreme Court Thursday sought response from the Centre on a plea which has sought guidelines for time-bound disposal of mercy petitions and exhaustion of legal remedies by death-row convicts. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices R S Reddy and A S Bopanna issued notices to the Centre and others on the plea which has also sought directions to the authorities to dispose in a time bound manner the mercy petitions pending before them and forward their respective recommendations to the President or Governor of states as per the procedure. The plea, filed by advocate Subhash Vijayran, has said that the Centre and states should be directed to take necessary steps to execute death sentence of those convicts who have exhausted all their legal remedies. It said that authorities should be directed to "issue notices to those death-row convicts who have not exhausted their legal remedies, directing them to exhaust the same, in a time bound manner and thereafter take necessary steps in a time bound manner in accordance with law to execute the sentence of death for those convicts who are still on death-row after exhausting all their legal remedies." Referring to the case of two convicts who were held guilty of kidnapping and murdering five children, the plea claimed that their death sentences, despite being confirmed by the apex court, has been stayed since 2014 as their petition seeking stay on execution citing inordinate delay in rejection of their mercy pleas is pending before the Bombay High Court.

The bench, which agreed to hear the petition, tagged it with a separate pending plea which has raised similar issues. The apex court had on May 27 sought the Centre's response on a separate plea seeking direction to the government to frame specific procedure, rules and guidelines for time-bound disposal of mercy petitions.

The top court had then said that only thing it may consider is directing the Ministry of Home Affairs on time limit for placing the mercy petition before the President. It had observed that format of mercy petition is not important but what is important is time limit for placing it before the President. The separate plea has claimed that there were no guidelines for disposal of mercy petitions within a particular time frame.

It has sought a direction to the Centre to fix a time-frame within which a mercy petition has to be decided and "the consequences of not disposing of the mercy petitions within such time frame"..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tourism Authority of Thailand conducts virtual roadshow for travel partners in India

The Tourism Authority of Thailand TAT on Thursday said it has conducted virtual roadshow, India Luxury Virtual Connect ILVC, for leading travel partners across key metro cities in India to touch base with Thai private sector players. ILVC, ...

4 dead in two building collapse incidents as rains lash Mumbai

Four people died and several others were injured in two incidents of building collapse in Mumbai on Thursday as rains lashed the city, officials said. While two persons died after a portion of a chawl tenement collapsed in suburban Malvani,...

HRD Minister launches first online NISHTHA programme for 1,200 Key Resources Persons of Andhra

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank launched virtually the first online National Initiative for School Heads and Teachers Holistic Advancement NISHTHA programme for 1,200 key resources persons of Andhra Pradesh, in New Delhi, on Thu...

Criticism over deputing teachers to take foreign returnees from airport to quarantine centres

The teaching fraternity and opposition parties Thursday strongly condemned the decision of authorities in Ludhiana to depute government schoolteachers for bringing foreign returnees from airport to coronavirus quarantine centres. Describing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020