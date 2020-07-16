Babri trial: CBI court records statement of another accused

A special CBI court hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case here on Thursday recorded the statement of accused Santosh Dubey. Dubey, who appeared in person before the court, said he was innocent and was falsely implicated in the case by the then congress-led Union government. The Babri Masjid was demolished in December 1992 by "kar sevaks" who claimed that the mosque in Ayodhya was built on the site of an ancient Ram temple. Special Judge S K Yadav was also informed that the video conferencing facility has started working, hence, the court decided to record the statement of accused Sudhir Kakkad on Friday at 11 am through video conferencing. The court is at present engaged in recording statements of accused under Section 313 of the CrPC, a stage in the trial which follows the completion of examination of prosecution witnesses

The court has been conducting day-to-day proceedings in order to conclude the trial by August 31, as directed by the Supreme Court.