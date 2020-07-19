Courts in India have rapidly adopted digital technology amid COVID-19: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Left Menu
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday appreciated the adoption of digital and virtual hearings held in the Supreme Court, High Courts and various subordinate courts across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 12:31 IST
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday appreciated the adoption of digital and virtual hearings held in the Supreme Court, High Courts and various subordinate courts across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic. "During this COVID19 pandemic courts in India have rapidly adopted digital technologies. Break up of digital hearing of cases done by the Courts: Supreme Court- 7,800 cases. High Courts- 1.75 lakh cases. Subordinate Courts- 7.34 Lakh cases," the Minister tweeted.

Prasad also shared a video of the same in which he shared the numbers of cases taken by courts in virtual hearings. He said the digital infrastructure of India has helped to provide a variety of e-governance and direct transfer services during the coronavirus pandemic, with courts handling lakhs of cases through digital hearing.

With the highest single-day spike of 38,902 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total COVID-19 tally on Sunday reached 10,77,618. (ANI)

