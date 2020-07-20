Bihar Police to prepare list of personnel who have recovered from COVID-19

Bihar Police has asked its Additional Directors General of Police (ADGPs), Superintendent of Police (SPs) and other senior officers to prepare lists of police personnel who have recovered from COVID-19 so that their blood plasma can be used for plasma therapy. A letter in this regard has been sent by Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amit Kumar.

It said a detailed discussion was held at Bihar Police Headquarters to save police personnel from COVID-19 and it came to notice that critical police personnel can be saved from plasma given by those who have recovered from COVID-19. The letter said a list should be prepared of police personnel who have recovered from the virus so that their plasma can be used to save other police personnel. .

"It is requested that every district prepare a list of police personnel who have recovered from COVID-19 and submit it by July 23. It should be given top priority," the letter said. (ANI)