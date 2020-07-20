Bihar Police to prepare list of personnel who have recovered from COVID-19
Bihar Police has asked its Additional Directors General of Police (ADGPs), Superintendent of Police (SPs) and other senior officers to prepare lists of police personnel who have recovered from COVID-19 so that their blood plasma can be used for plasma therapy.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 20-07-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 19:20 IST
Bihar Police has asked its Additional Directors General of Police (ADGPs), Superintendent of Police (SPs) and other senior officers to prepare lists of police personnel who have recovered from COVID-19 so that their blood plasma can be used for plasma therapy. A letter in this regard has been sent by Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amit Kumar.
It said a detailed discussion was held at Bihar Police Headquarters to save police personnel from COVID-19 and it came to notice that critical police personnel can be saved from plasma given by those who have recovered from COVID-19. The letter said a list should be prepared of police personnel who have recovered from the virus so that their plasma can be used to save other police personnel. .
"It is requested that every district prepare a list of police personnel who have recovered from COVID-19 and submit it by July 23. It should be given top priority," the letter said. (ANI)
