Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC notice to PMC Bank, others on plea for withdrawal of depositors' money

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank on a plea seeking directions to the bank to decide on the request application of the depositors for withdrawal of their hard-earned money.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 13:50 IST
Delhi HC notice to PMC Bank, others on plea for withdrawal of depositors' money
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank on a plea seeking directions to the bank to decide on the request application of the depositors for withdrawal of their hard-earned money. A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the respondents and directed the concerned parties to file affidavits on the matter till the next date of hearing -- August 19, when the court will also take up the main hearing in the matter.

The petitioners, through advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi, sought directions to the bank and others to immediately lift the procedural curb on withdrawal of money without any condition to allow the depositors to cater to their urgent needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The plea said that the bank and other respondents have not considered the representations of the depositors of PMC Bank for a withdrawal of urgent amount in terms of the needs of the depositors as earlier directed by the court as well.

It said that the depositors of PMC bank had made representations explaining their hardships and financial difficulties being faced due to the moratorium on withdrawal of money from the PMC Bank. "The depositors of PMC bank are completely dismayed at the response of respondents as the respondents had not considered their urgent financial requirement in such a period of health crisis and had insensitively shown their inability to help in the withdrawal of required amount from the PMC bank," the plea said.

It added that the current scenario casts serious doubt on the legitimacy of the banking system of our country, which is not responding even to the critical situation of the depositors in a pandemic. "The hypocrisy of the lack of liquidity with the bank as evidenced by the fact that approximately more than Rs 8 crore is being spent on the upkeep and maintenance of the non-functioning PMC Bank branches," it said.

Earlier, the High Court had directed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), PMC Bank and others to consider the needs of the depositors during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The interim application was filed in the pending petition filed by Bejon Kumar Misra, earlier, challenging withdrawal limits in the bank.

In September last year, the RBI had capped the deposit withdrawal limit at Rs 40,000 and restricted the activities of the PMC Bank after an alleged fraud of Rs 4,355 crore came to light. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized and identified movable and immovable assets worth more than Rs 3,830 crore owned by HDIL in connection with the case. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Landslides, flooding block main highway to Nepal's capital

Landslides and flooding caused by heavy rainfall have blocked the main highway connecting Nepals capital to most of the Himalayan nation, preventing trucks from bringing in fuel and supplies, officials said Tuesday. There were several lands...

Cricket-Stokes overtakes Holder to become top-ranked test all-rounder

England vice-captain Ben Stokes match-winning performance in the second test against West Indies hoisted him above Windies skipper Jason Holder to become the top-ranked all-rounder in the games longest format, the International Cricket Coun...

CBDT, CBIC sign pact to share data regularly

The Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs CBIC on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding for data exchange between the two organisations. This marks the beginning of a new era of cooper...

Iranian Foreign Minister leaves for Moscow for talks with Russia's Lavrov

Moscow Russia, July 21 SputnikANI Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has left Tehran to hold talks with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on the 2015 nuclear deal, bilateral relations and the crisis in Syria later on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020