Maharashtra reports 8,369 new COVID-19 cases, 246 fatalities
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-07-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 21:11 IST
With 8,369 new COVID-19 cases and 246 fatalities reported in Maharashtra, the tally of coronavirus cases reached 3,27,031 on Tuesday. There are 1,32,236 active cases and 1,82,217 recoveries, stated the Health Department.
Mumbai has reported 995 new coronavirus cases and 62 deaths on Tuesday. The total number of cases climbed to 1,03,262 including 23,893 active cases, 73,555 discharged patients and 5,814 deaths, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Mumbai's Dharavi area, in particular, has reported 10 new cases on Tuesday, taking the total cases to 2,502 of which 151 cases are active, the BMC added.
