India records highest-ever COVID-19 recoveries in last 24 hours, 28,472 patients discharged

India has registered highest ever recoveries in a single day standing at 28,472. This is also the highest number of COVID-19 patients cured or discharged in 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 14:32 IST
India records highest-ever COVID-19 recoveries in last 24 hours, 28,472 patients discharged
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

India has registered the highest ever recoveries in a single day standing at 28,472. This is also the highest number of COVID-19 patients cured or discharged in 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to a press release by the Ministry, with this, the number of patients that have recovered stands at 7,53,049.

This has strongly boosted the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients to 63.13 percent, the Ministry added. The constantly increasing number of recovered patients has further widened the difference between active cases that stand at 4,11,133 today. The difference now stands at 3,41,916. This difference is showing a progressively growing upward trend.

While the national recovery rate has improved, 19 States and Union Territories are posting a recovery rate higher than the national average, the ministry stated. With a spike of 37,724 cases and 648 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 11,92,915, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of cases includes 4,11,133 active cases, 7,53,050 cured/discharged/migrated, and 28,732 deaths, the Health Ministry informed.

