5,849 new COVID-19 cases, 74 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu

As many as 5,849 new COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu today, said the State Health Department. With 5,849 new coronavirus cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 1,86,492, including 51,765 active cases. While the discharges are 1,31,583, the death toll stands at 2,700 in the state.

"A Special Committee was formed to check the details of death from March to till date. The committee recommended the government that 444 deaths should be added in the COVID-19 death count, with this death toll rises to 3,144," said the health department. With a spike of 37,724 cases and 648 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 11,92,915, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

The total number of cases includes 4,11,133 active cases, 7,53,050 cured/discharged/migrated, and 28,732 deaths, the Health Ministry informed.