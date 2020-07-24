Bulgaria parliament approves govt reshuffle amid protests

Bulgaria parliament approves govt reshuffle amid protestsReuters | Sofia | Updated: 24-07-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 13:15 IST
Bulgaria's parliament on Friday appointed Kiril Ananiev as the new finance minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, in a reshuffle following a wave of anti-corruption protests in the Balkan country.
Some 116 lawmakers in the 240-seat parliament also approved new economy, health, interior and tourism ministers in the centre-right government. Eighty-nine deputies voted against the reshuffle.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boyko Borissov
- Bulgaria
- Kiril Ananiev
- Balkan
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Soccer-Bulgarian game to be played without spectators due to COVID-19 cases
Bulgaria closes night clubs, bans spectators at sports events
EU to back Croatia, Bulgaria in first step to join euro, sources say
EU to back Croatia, Bulgaria in first step to join euro, sources say
Prosecutor raids on Bulgarian president's offices draw public anger