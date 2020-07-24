Left Menu
Vikram Joshi murder case: Vijay Nagar SHO suspended for inaction

The Ghaziabad Police suspended the Station House Officer (SHO) of Vijay Nagar police station, under whose limits journalist Vikram Joshi was shot and subsequently died at a hospital, a police official said on Friday.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 24-07-2020 17:27 IST
Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani speaking to reporters on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Ghaziabad Police suspended the Station House Officer (SHO) of Vijay Nagar police station, under whose limits journalist Vikram Joshi was shot and subsequently died at a hospital, a police official said on Friday. "Vijay Nagar SHO has been suspended in view of the lack of action and negligence in connection with the murder case," Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told reporters here.

He said that the probe in the matter has been transferred from Vijay Nagar to the Kotwali Nagar police station for a better investigation. Naithani said that two Additional Superintendent of Police (ASPs) posted in the region have been asked to hold meetings with policemen and brief them on the need to identifying rivalries in their areas and take actions as per the law.

"All policemen have been directed to work in the interest of the public and as per law. They have been asked not to take actions that might malign the image of the department," he said. Journalist Vikram Joshi, 35, was shot at by unknown miscreants near his residence in Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad on July 20. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Wednesday. So far, nine persons have been arrested in the case.

The family of the journalist has alleged inaction by the police. The incident occurred on Monday, days after Joshi had filed a complaint with Vijay Nagar Police Station stating that some men were harassing his niece. (ANI)

