Left Menu
Development News Edition

Men seen forcing open backdoor of China's Houston consulate after closure

A group of men accompanied by a U.S. State Department official were seen forcing open a door at the Chinese consulate in Houston on Friday, shortly after a U.S. government closure order for the mission took effect at 4 p.m. Central Time (2100 GMT). The group included a man who appeared to be the State Department's top official for foreign missions, Cliff Seagroves.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2020 07:44 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 07:44 IST
Men seen forcing open backdoor of China's Houston consulate after closure

A group of men accompanied by a U.S. State Department official were seen forcing open a door at the Chinese consulate in Houston on Friday, shortly after a U.S. government closure order for the mission took effect at 4 p.m. Central Time (2100 GMT).

The group included a man who appeared to be the State Department's top official for foreign missions, Cliff Seagroves. The group did not respond when asked who they were by reporters and a State Department spokesperson declined to answer questions about Seagroves or the group's activity at the consulate. After the men pried open a rear door and went inside, two uniformed members of the U.S. State Department's Bureau of Diplomatic Security arrived to guard the door. They did not respond to questions from reporters.

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment. Consulate staff had exited the Houston building shortly after 4 p.m. and left in vehicles before the door was forced open, according to a Reuters witness.

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Lampard says Liverpool staff broke touchline code

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard believes Liverpools staff broke soccers touchline code when he launched his foul-mouthed tirade this week at Anfield. Lampard became embroiled in a row with Jrgen Klopps assistant, Pepijn Lijnders, while Liverp...

Over 230 kg opium seized in Rajasthan, largest seizure in India this year, says NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB seized nearly 234 kilograms of opium from Rajasthans Chittorgarh on Saturday, making it the largest opium seizure of opium in India this year, the agency said on Friday. According to KPS Malhotra, Deputy Dir...

South Texas calls for evacuations as storm Hanna heads for weekend landfall

Residents in several south Texas communities were urged to evacuate on Friday ahead of a storm expected to bring hurricane winds and heavy rain this weekend. Tropical storm Hanna strengthened and is expected to make landfall on Saturday abo...

Lynn strikes out 9 as Rangers blank Rockies

Lance Lynn tied a franchise record with nine strikeouts by an Opening Day starter, Rougned Odor drove in the only run of the game, and the Texas Rangers held on to beat the Colorado Rockies 1-0 in Arlington on Friday night. Danny Santana do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020