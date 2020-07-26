President Ram Nath Kovind donates to army hospital on Vijay Diwas

As a tribute to soldiers who fought valiantly and made supreme sacrifice in the Kargil war, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented a cheque of Rs 20 lakh to the Army Hospital (Research and Referral), Delhi, to buy equipment that will help doctors and paramedics to combat the Covid-19 pandemic effectively. The President's contribution to the Army Hospital has been made possible due to an exercise to economise expenditure in the Rashtrapati Bhavan and thus make more resources available to contain Covid-19.

The President had earlier issued directions to reduce expenses by initiating a slew of measures in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The contribution from the President to the Army Hospital will be used to procure units of PAPR (powered air-purifying respirator), which are a piece of state-of-art equipment to enable medical professionals to breathe during surgeries and protect them from infection. (ANI)