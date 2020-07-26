Hyderabad Mayor Bontu Rammohan tests positive for COVID-19
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Bontu Rammohan tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday after he underwent rapid testing.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Bontu Rammohan tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday after he underwent rapid testing. He is asymptomatic and now in self-isolation. The mayor had participated in the foundation laying stone of a cafe program in Hyderabad on Thursday.
Social distancing norms were violated in the presence of Telangana Industries and IT minister K T Rama Rao, and other leaders at the private event. K T Rama Rao, along with Excise Minister Srinivas Goud, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Hyderabad City Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, and other Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders participated in the foundation stone-laying ceremony of 'Neera Cafe' on Necklace Road in Hyderabad, where social distancing norms had gone for a toss.
According to reports, around 200 people attended the event. (ANI)
