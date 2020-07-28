Left Menu
Himachal CM, family members test negative for COVID-19

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and his five family members tested negative for COVID-19 for the second time, a week after their first test also came negative.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 28-07-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 19:09 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and his five family members tested negative for COVID-19 for the second time, a week after their first test also came negative. The Chief Minister and his family members had gone in self-quarantine after an aide had tested positive for COVID-19.

Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 cases stand at 2,282, state Health Department said on Tuesday. Out of the total cases, 1,224 patients have recovered and there are 1,029 active cases in the state. The Health Department said that 12 patients have died due to COVID-19 in the state while 15 patients have migrated out of the state. (ANI)

