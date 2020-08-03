Left Menu
Committee constituted by MHA invites suggestions from professionals, others to reform criminal laws

The National Level Committee for Reforms in Criminal Laws set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has invited suggestions from professionals, other functionaries and stakeholders on reforming the criminal laws. The Ministry is in the process of reviewing and reforming criminal laws in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 10:48 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

The National Level Committee for Reforms in Criminal Laws set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has invited suggestions from professionals, other functionaries and stakeholders on reforming the criminal laws. The Ministry is in the process of reviewing and reforming criminal laws in the country."Please participate - National Level Committee for Reforms in Criminal Laws set up by MHA has been inviting professionals, functionaries and stakeholders involved with Indian criminal justice system to submit their suggestions at https://criminallawreforms.in/expert-consultation/," the Home Ministry said. The spokesperson of the MHA tweeted the letter by the National Law University (NLU) on Monday which highlighted that the Ministry has constituted the National Level Committee for Reforms in Criminal Laws to undertake a review of criminal laws in India.

The committee endeavours to recommend reforms in a principled, effective, and efficient manner which ensures the safety and security of the individual, the community and the nation; and which prioritises the constitutional values of justice, dignity and the inherent worth of the individual, as per the letter written by Dr Ranbir Singh, Chairperson, Vice-Chancellor of the NLU. "Towards the fulfilment of its mandate, the committee has developed a web-based mechanism for expert consultation which has been notified through a public notice dated 26-06-2020 on the official website of the committee (https://criminallawreforms.in/). The consultative process is scheduled to start from 04-07-2020," it further read.

The committee has initiated the process of inviting both subject-area experts and governmental/non-governmental organisations to contribute to the consultations. "If any person or organisation remains unreached, the committee requests all professionals, functionaries and stakeholders involved with our criminal justice system to kindly register at https://criminallawreforms.in/expert consultation/and participate in the aforementioned consultations. The committee shall be accommodative of all inputs and shall stand greatly benefited by such opinion, experience, and knowledge," Singh said. (ANI)

