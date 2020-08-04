Left Menu
1,124 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

A total of 1,124 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths were reported from Rajasthan till 8.30 pm on Tuesday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 04-08-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 22:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

State Health Department said the count of cases in the state stands at 46,679 including 13,115 active cases and 732 deaths. A total of 32,832.persons have recovered from the viral infection in the state so far.

India witnessed a single-day spike of 52,050 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the total count of cases in the country reached 18,55,746.

