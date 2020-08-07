Left Menu
HC asks BCI to respond to plea for conducting online AIBE amid COVID-19

Since the AIBE is an open-book test based on multiple-choice questions (MCQs), it can easily be conducted online without further delay, the petition said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 20:56 IST
Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court sought the response of the Bar Council of India (BCI) on Friday on a plea seeking directions to conduct the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) online amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Justice Jayant Nath issued a notice to the BCI and sought its reply on the petition, advocate and petitioner Purav Middha said.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on September 23. The petition said notification was published on the AIBE website regarding the schedule of the exam, which is held twice a year. However, in the present situation, it has been over 11 months since the last AIBE was conducted.

The petition said according to the July 30 notification, the exam was postponed from its scheduled date of August 16, which has raised more concerns for young lawyers by not giving them equal opportunities unlike others. "It is evident by the notification dated july 30, released by the BCI via a press release, that the BCI is totally ignorant about the well-being of the young lawyers holding provisionally enrolled certificates and it also violates their rights under the Constitution," the plea said, adding that the provisional enrolment certificate is valid only for two years.

Since the AIBE is an open-book test based on multiple-choice questions (MCQs), it can easily be conducted online without further delay, the petition said. It further sought a "grace time period" for the lawyers whose provisional enrolment certificates have expired or are at the risk of expiring due to the delay in conducting the AIBE.

The AIBE is a national-level examination conducted by the BCI to assess whether the provisionally-enrolled lawyers or fresh law graduates have the aptitude to practise law. The exam evaluates the candidates' analytical abilities, along with a basic understanding of law subjects.

