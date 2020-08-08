Uttarakhand: Weekend lockdown imposed in Khatima
ANI | Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 08-08-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 13:44 IST
A complete lockdown has been imposed on Saturday and Sunday in Khatima by the Udham Singh Nagar administration in Uttarakhand in the light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the town, Yousuf Ali, the tehsildar of Khatima said. "Over 200 new COVID-19 cases have been reported here which is why the district administration has imposed a weekend lockdown. The city is being sanitized to reduce the risk of infection," the tehsildar said.
As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand currently has a total of 3,058 active cases and 5,731 recoveries. So far, 112 deaths have been reported in the state. (ANI)
