Delhi fire incident: 14 people being treated for burns at Safdarjung Hospital
At least 14 people were injured in an LPG explosion at a jhuggi in the JJ Camp locality of Tigri in the national capital, police said.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 22:55 IST
At least 14 people were injured in an LPG explosion at a jhuggi in the JJ Camp locality of Tigri in the national capital, police said. The 14 injured are being treated at the Burns Centre of Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi Police said.
The incident occurred at 7 pm on Saturday. Senior police officers with staff are present at the spot for rescue and relief. Meanwhile, eight fire tenders have been rushed to the site as fire broke out soon after the explosion. (ANI)
