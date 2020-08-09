Left Menu
Telangana govt will allow Ganesh festival 2020 after discussing COVID-19 situation: Talasani Srinivas

Telangana Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav has said that the state government is ready to hold the Ganesh festival this year after discussing and taking views of the concerned officials over COVID-19 situation in the state.

Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Telangana. . Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav has said that the state government is ready to hold the Ganesh festival this year after discussing and taking views of the concerned officials over COVID-19 situation in the state. On Saturday, a meeting held at the Marri Chennareddy Human Resource Development Centre (MCHRD) regarding the organisation of Ganesh celebrations was chaired by Yadav, the Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairy and Cinematography.

"The government is ready to hold the Ganesh festival this year after discussing with concerned officials over coronavirus. I urge everyone to co-operate with the decisions taken by the government to contain coronavirus spread," he said. The Minister further informed that several committee members of Ganesh festival expressed their views at the meeting on how to organise festivities amid COVID-19 crisis.

"Hyderabad celebrates the Ganesh festival every year in a grand manner and the government is making all arrangements without any difficulty. As the government respects all customs and traditions, the meeting was held today," he said. "The welfare of the people is the responsibility of the government and a decision over the matter will be taken within four days after holding another meeting," he added. (ANI)

