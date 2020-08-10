Pilot conveys grievances to Rahul, Congress to form three-member committee to address issues

The crisis faced by the Congress government in Rajasthan appears to have ended with the party starting on Monday that former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot had "committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan" and "a three-member committee" will be formed to address the issues raised by Pilot and "the aggrieved" MLAs. Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said in a statement that Pilot, whose differences with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot led to the crisis, had " frank, open and conclusive" discussion with Rahul Gandhi over his grievances.

He said Pilot has met with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and expressed his "grievances in detail". "They have had a frank, open and conclusive discussion. Sachin Pilot has committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan," the statement said.

"Following this meeting, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has decided that the AICC will constitute a three-member committee to address the issues raised by Sachin Pilot and the aggrieved MLA and arrive at an appropriate resolution thereof," it added. Sources said Pilot, who was last month removed as Deputy Chief Minister, is likely to be a given a position at All India Congress Committee (AICC) though he has not placed any condition with Rahul Gandhi.

The developments came days ahead of the session of the state assembly. Earlier, Congress president Sonia Gandhi also spoke to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The sources said that the conversation between Sonia Gandhi and Gehlot took place after the meeting between Pilot and Rahul Gandhi. In another development, suspended party MLA Bhawar Lal Sharma and a loyalist of Pilot, met Gehlot.

The sources said Gehlot has agreed to decision of party high command for forming a committee. They also said that Pilot is pressing for two ministers of his camp to be inducted again in the cabinet. After Pilot and 18 MLAs loyal to him did not attend meetings of the Congress Legislature Party, the party had issued disqualification notices against them which were challenged by them in court. (ANI)