Spend 8% of state GDP on health: Union health minister tells MP CM

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday asked Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to fill vacancies in the state government's health department and spend at least 8 per cent of the State GDP on health. In a virtual interaction with Chouhan, Vardhan said, "The State has worrying maternal and child health indicators with MMR at 173 per one lakh live births, IMR at 48 per 1,000 live births and NMR at 36 per 1000 live births," which are all higher than the national average.

The union minister also asked Chouhan to fill up vacancies and spend at least 8 per cent of the State GDP on Health. Madhya Pradesh is one of the few states in the country, which have resolved to provide Universal Health Coverage to citizens. About 78 per cent of the population in the State is covered under the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme.

"Despite only 28.26 per cent of the Health and Wellness Centres being functional, they witnessed a footfall of 1 crore during the COVID pandemic whereas MP has a total population of 8 crores," said Vardhan and directed the state authorities to make more HWCs functional as soon as possible. The Madhya Pradesh CM sought Vardhan's views in improving the state in the field of health and medicine and to achieve the target of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

The minister advised the state government to adopt the eSanjeevani telemedicine platform which would help the authorities manage the health of the population which is dispersed. (ANI)