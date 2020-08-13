Left Menu
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching a platform for "transparent" taxation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 14:25 IST
Shah, Rajnath Singh laud PM Modi for launching transparent taxation platform
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching a platform for "transparent" taxation. Shah termed the move as an attempt to empower and honour the honest taxpayers. "Modi govt has taken several landmark decisions to empower and honor the honest taxpayers who are the backbone of India's progress & development. This platform is another step towards PM Narendra Modi ji's resolve of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance'," Shah tweeted.

The Defence Minister also lent support to the cause and said it will promote transparency, efficiency and ease of compliance in the tax system. "PM Narendra Modi is working towards promoting transparency, efficiency and ease of compliance in our tax system. I thank him for launching a platform for transparent taxation which would focus on faceless assessment and reducing hassles for taxpayers. #HonouringTheHonest," Singh tweeted. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the platform for "Transparent Taxation - Honoring the Honest" via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister said that the new tax system is going to become faceless and this will give a belief of fairness and fearlessness to taxpayers. "The trend of structural reforms in the country has reached a new stage today. Transparent Taxation - Honoring the Honest, this new system of the 21st-century tax system has been launched today," he said.

"The platform has major reforms like faceless assessment, faceless appeal and taxpayers charter. Faceless assessment and taxpayers charter has come into force from today. The facility of faceless appeal will be available for citizens from September 25 on the birth anniversary of Pt Deen Dayal Upadhaya," he added. (ANI)

