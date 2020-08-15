Six officers awarded J-K Police Medals for meritorious services

The Jammu and Kashmir government awarded the Jammu and Kashmir Police Medals for meritorious services to six police officers on the eve of Independence Day on Friday.

The medals were given to IGP T Namgiyal, SSP Haseeb-ur-Rahman, SSP Swarn Singh Kotwal, SSP Showkat Ahmad Dar, DySP Surinder Kumar Sharma and Inspector Ashiq Hussain Malik, an official spokesperson said.

The government also awarded the Jammu and Kashmir Police Medals for Gallantry to 202 police officers and officials on Friday. (ANI)