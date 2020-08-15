Left Menu
Three COVID-19 vaccines in testing stage in India, mass production on green signal from scientists: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that three vaccines against coronavirus are in the testing stage in the country and it is geared up for mass production once there is a green signal from scientists.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 09:42 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 09:32 IST
PM Modi addressing India's 74th Independence Day speech in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that three vaccines against coronavirus are in the testing stage in the country and it is geared up for mass production once there is a green signal from scientists. Addressing the nation on 74th Independence Day from ramparts of Red Fort, the Prime Minister also talked about the steps taken to increase the number of labs and production of protective equipment to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He said scientists were working hard for the production of the vaccine. "Today in India, not one, or two but three vaccines are in the stage of testing. As soon as there is a green signal from scientists, the country is prepared to produce it in large numbers," he said.

He said when coronavirus broke out, there was only one testing lab in the country and the number has now gone up to 1,400. He said that 130 crore Indians took the pledge to make the country self-reliant amid the challenges posed by the pandemic.

"Amid COVID19 pandemic 130 crore Indians took the resolve to be self-reliant and Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is on the mind of Indians. This dream is turning into a pledge. Aatmanirbhar Bharat has become a mantra for the 130 crore Indians today," he said. PM Modi said that a few months back, India used to import N-95 masks, PPE kits, and ventilators but is now extending help to other countries.

