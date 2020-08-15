Left Menu
ITBP troops celebrate Independence Day at 16,000 feet in Ladakh

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans on Saturday celebrated the 74th Independence Day by hoisting the tricolour in Ladakh at the height of 16,000 feet.

ANI | Ladakh | Updated: 15-08-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 12:25 IST
ITBP troops celebrate Independence Day at 16,000 feet in Ladakh
ITBP jawans celebrate Independence Day at an altitude of 16,000 feet in Ladakh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans on Saturday celebrated the 74th Independence Day by hoisting the tricolour in Ladakh at the height of 16,000 feet. The troops carried the Indian flag at various strategic locations along the border.

The ITBP troops hoisted the tricolour on the banks of Pangong Tso, at an altitude of 14,000 feet. The ITBP troops "fought the whole night" and gave a befitting reply to the stone pelters of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) during the clash in Galwan Valley and displayed courage and bravery during skirmishes in Eastern Ladakh, the specialised mountain force said on Friday.

The jawans, who displayed courage and bravery during the skirmishes with Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh in May and June this year, have been recommended for gallantry awards on the eve of Independence Day. Also, 294 personnel have been awarded with the DG's commendation rolls and insignias by ITBP Director-General SS Deswal.

For the first time, ITBP shared some details of its fierce response to advancing Chinese PLA troops and its fighting shoulder to shoulder with the Army, saying that stand-off at some places lasted 17 to 20 hours.

