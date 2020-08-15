Our 14 month-old government upheld all constitutional values: Andhra CM

Greeting the country on its 74th Independence Day at Indira Gandhi Municipal (IGM) Stadium in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Saturday said that he is proud of his 14 month-old government for upholding all constitutional values. "I am proud to say that last 14 months rule followed justice, liberty, equality and fraternity mentioned in the first page of the constitution of India," said Andhra CM.

He added that his government is implementing the "nava ratnas", the promises made during the election campaign so that there is no discrimination in the rule. Highlighting the welfare schemes implemented in various sectors, Reddy said, "We are implementing welfare schemes for the benefit of farmers and women. Besides, all our welfare schemes are intended to uplift the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Castes and poor among the upper castes, towards a more equal society. These are in accordance with the fundamental rights mentioned in the constitution," he said.

He added that the government is upgrading the education infrastructure of the state and working towards regulating private education in Andhra Pradesh. "We are upgrading the government school infrastructure and even curriculum. Students are being given fees reimbursement and expenses for lodging and boarding. We are providing everything free to the students, from shoes to books. We are also regulating private educational institutions with two commissions," he said.

Lauding the COVID-19 warriors in his speech, Reddy said that the sate is effectively countering coronavirus. He claimed that Andhra Pradesh is conducting the highest number of COVID-19 tests in the country. He further said that 1,088 new ambulances and Rs 5,000 aid has been provided for the coronavirus patients.

"Andhra Pradesh had only 11 medical colleges until 2019. Within 14 months, we decided to start 16 more medical colleges. All the existing hospitals are being upgraded. We are providing free treatment for diseases like cancer. We are also providing super-specialty services through the Aarogyasri scheme," he said. Out of 129 promises, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) mentioned in its election manifesto, the government, as per Reddy, has fulfilled 83 of them within the 14 months since it attained power.

"Calendar is set for the launches based on 30 more promises. This means 90 percent of promises are already delivered. We are implementing 39 more schemes that were not promised in the manifesto," he said. Referring to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, Reddy said that the state government will soon lay the foundation for executive capital at Visakhapatnam and judicial capital at Kurnool while demanding the Centre for the special status for the state.