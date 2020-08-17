Left Menu
Bihar extends Covid-19 lockdown till September 6

The Bihar government on Monday extended the lockdown till September 6 in the wake of COVID-19 spread in the state.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 17-08-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 16:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bihar government on Monday extended the lockdown till September 6 in the wake of COVID-19 spread in the state. The state government has imposed the lockdown with similar guidelines issued for phased reopening (Unlock 3).

In continuation of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order, the restrictions imposed issued by this (state) department order dated July 30 imposing further restrictions will remain effective till September 6, read the order. According to the Union Health Ministry, Bihar has 31,059 active cases, 72,324 recoveries and 461 fatalities as of August 17.

