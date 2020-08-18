Left Menu
Development News Edition

Provide adequate medical treatment to Atul Singh Sengar: Delhi HC to Tihar

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Tihar Jail authorities to provide adequate medical treatment to Atul Singh Sengar, who is serving a 10-year sentence for his role in the custodial death of the father of Unnao rape victim.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 16:16 IST
Provide adequate medical treatment to Atul Singh Sengar: Delhi HC to Tihar
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Tihar Jail authorities to provide adequate medical treatment to Atul Singh Sengar, who is serving a 10-year sentence for his role in the custodial death of the father of Unnao rape victim. Atul Singh Sengar, the brother of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, had approached the High Court seeking eight-week parole for multiple health issues.

A bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru issued the directions after it was informed that Atul Singh Sengar had been diagnosed with oral cancer and requires extensive treatment, and disposed of the convict's plea seeking parole. A trial court had, on March 13, 2020, sentenced Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother Atul and five others to 10 years imprisonment in a case related to the custodial death of the father of Unnao rape victim. The rape victim's father had died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which was probing the case, had charge-sheeted Senger and others on July 13, 2018. Thereafter, the charges were framed against Sengar, his brother Atul, Makhi police station's in-charge Ashok Singh Bhadauria, Sub Inspector Kamta Prasad, Constable Amir Khan and six others in the case. On August 1 last year, the Supreme Court had transferred the case to Delhi from a trial court in Uttar Pradesh.

In December 2019, Senger was convicted and jailed for life for raping the woman in Unnao in 2017 when she was a minor. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling comes close to 5-month high as Brexit talks restart

The pound approached a five-month high versus the dollar on Tuesday, driven by weakness in the U.S. currency, but analysts remained cautious about the outlook for sterling as a new round of Brexit talks began.The dollar index hit new lows o...

IPS officer Rakesh Asthana takes charge as new BSF DG

IPS officer Rakesh Asthana on Tuesday took charge as the new Director General DG of the Border Security Force that guards Indias fronts with Pakistan and Bangladesh. A 1984-batch Indian Police Service officer of Gujarat cadre, Asthana 59 wa...

England axes health agency criticised for COVID-19 response

England will scrap the government agency responsible for responding to public health emergencies after the country has suffered the highest death rate in Europe from the coronavirus pandemic.Public Health England, a cornerstone of the state...

Airborne viruses may spread on dust, non-respiratory particles: Study

Influenza viruses can spread through the air on dust, fibres and other microscopic particles, and not just expiratory droplets, according to a study published on Tuesday that has implications for the novel coronavirus transmission. Its real...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020