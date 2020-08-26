Jharkhand: Security forces recover huge cache of explosives, arms in Seraikela-Kharsawan

Security personnel engaged in anti-Naxal operations recovered huge quantities of explosive materials from Rai-Sindari mountain area in Seraikela-Kharsawan district on Tuesday. The information about the same was shared by Seraikela police, through its official Twitter handle.

The police force recovered seven IEDs (5kg / each) fitted and 65 IEDs (4kg/each), about 400 metres of cordex wire, 17 electric detonators, four rifles, one pistol and 97 live bullets among other explosive material. The security has been heightened in the area following the seizure. (ANI)