1,000 challans issued by Aligarh police for violating COVID-19 guidelines

Around 1,000 challans were issued by the Aligarh police across the city on Wednesday. Fines of Rs 100 were imposed on drivers who did not wear face masks as part of a city-wide campaign to spread awareness about COVID-19 protocol.

ANI | Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-09-2020 09:48 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 09:48 IST
Around 1,000 challans were imposed by the Aligarh police on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Around 1,000 challans were issued by the Aligarh police across the city on Wednesday. Fines of Rs 100 were imposed on drivers who did not wear face masks as part of a city-wide campaign to spread awareness about COVID-19 protocol. According to Anil Samania, Circle Officer (Civil Lines), police personnel across the city were checking to make sure people were wearing masks and adhered to COVID-19 guidelines.

"Police across the state have started a campaign to spread awareness about COVID-19 protocol. We are checking to make sure there are not more than three passengers in each car and that everyone is wearing a mask. Approximately 1,000 challans have been issued so far," Samania told ANI. As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh has 55,538 active coronavirus cases.

So far, 1,76,677 recoveries and 3,542 deaths have been reported in the state due to the infection. (ANI)

