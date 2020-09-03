Left Menu
NIA arrests Fake Indian Currency Note racketeer from West Bengal's Malda

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday arrested a key Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) racketeer Enamul Haque from Malda, West Bengal.

ANI | Malda (West Bengal) | Updated: 03-09-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 23:24 IST
NIA logo. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday arrested a key Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) racketeer Enamul Haque from Malda, West Bengal. "Haque (46) was absconding since 2018 and was wanted for his role in running FICN racket along with his Bangladeshi associates for circulation of FICN in parts of South India. He was also carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 for his arrest," NIA said in a statement

"The investigation revealed that accused Enamul Haque had played a key role in procuring FICN from his associates across the Indo-Bangladesh border and providing it to his associates Mohammed Mahaboob Baig and Syed Imran for circulation in India. He also harboured Baig and Imran in 2018 by arranging accommodation for them at Malda," it added. A dedicated team of NIA officials was constituted to nab the absconding accused Enamul Haque and he was arrested from Malda on Thursday with the assistance of BSF. The accused will be produced before the NIA Court at Malda for remand. Further investigation in the case is continued.

The case was originally registered as on March 31, 2018, under section 135 of Customs Act, 1962 at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and was re-registered by NIA under section 120B read with 489B and 489C of IPC. After completion of the investigation, NIA filed charge-sheets against accused Mohammed Mahaboob Baig, Syed Imran, Firoj Sheikh and Tajamul Sheikh in 2018 and 2019 before the NIA Special Court, Vijayawada.

After the completion of the trial, the NIA Special Court, on June 26, 2019, convicted Mohammed Mahaboob Baig and Syed Imran with 10 years rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs.10,000. The trial against accused Firoj Sheikh and Tajamul Sheikh is continuing, NIA said. (ANI)

