Man, his friend arrested for killing sister's lover in Delhi

A 22-year-old man was arrested along with his friend for allegedly killing a person who was in relationship with his sister in Shahbad Dairy area, police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Armaan, a resident of Shahbad Dairy, and his friend Karan Singh (28), a resident of Sector-16, Rohini, they said. On Thursday at 4.56 pm, the Shahbad Dairy police station received information regarding a body lying near Prahladpur, a senior police officer said

The body of an unknown male person was found in the green belt area opposite water plant. "The throat of the deceased was found slit by a sharp edge weapon and no ID card was recovered. Later, the deceased was identified as Dharmender alias Raj (26), a resident of JJ Colony, Shahbad Dairy," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said. A case of murder was registered at Shahbad Dairy police station and investigation was taken up, the DCP said. On the basis of technical surveillance and local intelligence, Armaan and Singh were apprehended by police, Sharma said. Interrogation revealed that Dharmender was in a relationship with Armaan's sister and he boasted about it to his friends. Armaan did not like it and asked him not to do so but Dharmendra did not pay any heed to it following which the accused decided to kill him, he said. A medium size sword and a motorcycle were seized from the accused, police said, adding that further investigation is going on.