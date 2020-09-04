2 govt officials arrested in Odisha in disproportionate assets case

Two officers of the Odisha government have been arrested by anti-corruption vigilance personnel for allegedly amassing huge assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. The accused were identified as Dillip Kumar Patel, executive officer of Brajarajnagar Municipality in Jharsuguda district and Bidyadhar Behera, sub-assistant registrar of co-operative societies in Dhenkanal, Superintendent of Police (Coordination), Vigilance Directorate, said in a statement.

The vigilance officers of Sambalpur Division searched Patel's government quarters at Jharsuguda, a double-storey building at his native village, another double-storey building at Debadihi, petrol pump of a relative at Samasingha, house of a relative at Kadobahal and office room at Brajarajnagar, the statement said. Following the search, Patel was found in possession of assets worth Rs 3.35 crore. As he could not account for the properties satisfactorily, a case was registered and he was arrested on Thursday, the statement said.

He was forwarded to the court of special judge at Sambalpur which remanded him to judicial custody till September 16. Behera was also arrested on Thursday following raids on his triple-storey residential building and a flat in the state capital, a house in his native village and office room at Dhenkanal.

The officer was found in possession of assets worth Rs 1.39 crore which he could not account for, the statement said. He was arrested and forwarded to the court which remanded him to judicial custody till September 15.