Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 govt officials arrested in Odisha in disproportionate assets case

As he could not account for the properties satisfactorily, a case was registered and he was arrested on Thursday, the statement said. He was forwarded to the court of special judge at Sambalpur which remanded him to judicial custody till September 16.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-09-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 15:40 IST
2 govt officials arrested in Odisha in disproportionate assets case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two officers of the Odisha government have been arrested by anti-corruption vigilance personnel for allegedly amassing huge assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. The accused were identified as Dillip Kumar Patel, executive officer of Brajarajnagar Municipality in Jharsuguda district and Bidyadhar Behera, sub-assistant registrar of co-operative societies in Dhenkanal, Superintendent of Police (Coordination), Vigilance Directorate, said in a statement.

The vigilance officers of Sambalpur Division searched Patel's government quarters at Jharsuguda, a double-storey building at his native village, another double-storey building at Debadihi, petrol pump of a relative at Samasingha, house of a relative at Kadobahal and office room at Brajarajnagar, the statement said. Following the search, Patel was found in possession of assets worth Rs 3.35 crore. As he could not account for the properties satisfactorily, a case was registered and he was arrested on Thursday, the statement said.

He was forwarded to the court of special judge at Sambalpur which remanded him to judicial custody till September 16. Behera was also arrested on Thursday following raids on his triple-storey residential building and a flat in the state capital, a house in his native village and office room at Dhenkanal.

The officer was found in possession of assets worth Rs 1.39 crore which he could not account for, the statement said. He was arrested and forwarded to the court which remanded him to judicial custody till September 15.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan and major rebel group agree to resume peace talks

Sudans power-sharing government and a major rebel group active in southern borderlands have agreed to hold new peace talks hosted by South Sudan, both sides said on Friday, days after Khartoum signed a peace deal with other groups.The gover...

"1 in 20 people showed evidence of COVID-19 by end of July"

One in 20 people in Puducherry showed evidence of COVID-19 infection by the end of July while the positivity rate for antibodies was higher in the urban population than the rural population, a community-based survey conducted by the central...

Locusts now threatening parts of southern Africa, UN says

Locusts are threatening another part of Africa, this time in the southern part of the continent, the United Nations said Friday. The outbreaks of African migratory locusts in Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe are not related to the hug...

Exports, imports are showing positive trends: Goyal

The countrys exports as well as imports are showing positive trends as the outbound shipments are approaching the last years levels, after making a sharp dip in April this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Commerce and Industry Minister Pi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020