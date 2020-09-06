Maha: Lightning kills 2 in separate incidents in Palghar

Two persons were killed and fiveinjured by lightning in separate incidents in Wada and Dahanuin Palghar district on Sunday afternoon, a civic officialsaid

In the first case, lightning struck in Nampada villagein Tawa killing Nitesh Tumbada (20) and injuring another, saidDahanu Tehsildar Rahul Sarang

Sagar Shantaram Diva (17) of Ambiste Khurd in Wadadied in a lightning strike in the afternoon and four peoplewere injured, said Palghar District Disaster Cell chiefVivekanand Kadam.