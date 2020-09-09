Rajasthan: BSF foils drugs, arms smuggling attempt from Pakistan

Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an attempt of smuggling drugs and arms from Pakistan and shot dead two smugglers at the border outpost (BOP) located in Khayaliwala area in Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan.

"During the intervening night of September 8 and 9, on specific intelligence about narcotics smuggling from Pakistan to India side in AOR (area of responsibility) of BOP (border outpost) Khayaliwala, Sriganganagar, Rajasthan, alert BSF troops foiled a nefarious attempt by armed smugglers and shot dead two smugglers ahead of the fence," the BSF said.

On searching the area, bodies of two slain intruders along with two pistols, four magazines, approximately eight kilograms of drugs, a night vision device, one pistol cover, one small knife, Pakistani currency of Rs 13,000, and one wallet with one National ID card of Shahbaz Ali, son of Mustaq Ahmed, were recovered from the area, the release added. (ANI)