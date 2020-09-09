Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan: BSF foils drugs, arms smuggling attempt from Pakistan

Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an attempt of smuggling drugs and arms from Pakistan and shot dead two smugglers at the border outpost (BOP) located in Khayaliwala area in Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan.

ANI | Sriganganagar (Rajasthan) | Updated: 09-09-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 15:45 IST
Rajasthan: BSF foils drugs, arms smuggling attempt from Pakistan
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an attempt of smuggling drugs and arms from Pakistan and shot dead two smugglers at the border outpost (BOP) located in Khayaliwala area in Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan.

"During the intervening night of September 8 and 9, on specific intelligence about narcotics smuggling from Pakistan to India side in AOR (area of responsibility) of BOP (border outpost) Khayaliwala, Sriganganagar, Rajasthan, alert BSF troops foiled a nefarious attempt by armed smugglers and shot dead two smugglers ahead of the fence," the BSF said.

On searching the area, bodies of two slain intruders along with two pistols, four magazines, approximately eight kilograms of drugs, a night vision device, one pistol cover, one small knife, Pakistani currency of Rs 13,000, and one wallet with one National ID card of Shahbaz Ali, son of Mustaq Ahmed, were recovered from the area, the release added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

New Dutch coronavirus cases spike to 1,140, most since April

The number of new coronavirus cases registered in the Netherlands surged to 1,140 in the past 24 hours, the health minister said on Wednesday, the highest daily total since April.Hugo de Jonge announced the figures recorded by the National ...

Delhi Police to deploy teams for action against people violating COVID-19 protocols

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital, Delhi Police has decided to constitute dedicated team in every police station to take action against persons violating COVID-19 guidelines.In view of the spread of coronavi...

Boost the Body’s Immunity Through Nutrition

Dr. David Heber, M.D., PhD, FACP, FASN Chairman, Herbalife Nutrition Institute talks about the importance of nutrition in boosting the bodys immunity Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India The 2019 novel coronavirus, also known ...

ZCZC PRI GEN NAT

The West Bengal assembly met for the first time on Wednesday since March this year and was adjourned sine die after obituary references. The house met for the single day monsoon session with all precautionary measures as the government is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020