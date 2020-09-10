Two coronavirus-infected inmates escape from jail in Pune

Two coronavirus-infected inmates escaped from an isolation facility at a temporary prison in Yerawada area of Pune city on Thursday, a senior jail official said. The two undertrials had recently tested positive for the deadly infection and were kept in an isolation facility in a government hostel, which had been converted into a temporary prison to decongest the Yerawada Central Prison, the official said.

"In the early hours of the day, two inmates escaped from the isolation facility after bending the grills of a window," he said. A case has been registered against the duo at Yerawada police station, he added.