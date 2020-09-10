Maharashtra's COVID-19 count nears 1 million after 23,446 new cases

As many as 23,446 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to over 9.90 lakh in the state, said the state health department in a bulletin. As per the bulletin, the death toll stands at 28,282 after 448 deaths were reported on Thursday.

As many as 14,253 patients discharged from the hospital after the successful recovery and active cases in the state stands at 2,61,432. The total cases in the state stand at 9,90,795, including 28,282 deaths, 7,00,715 patients discharged and 2,61,432 active cases.

India's COVID-19 tally stands at 44,65,864 including 9,19,018 active cases, 75,062 deaths and 34,71,784 cured/recovered/migrated cases. (ANI)