Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK says nothing can override need for unfettered N.Ireland-UK flow of goods

Britain said on Thursday nothing could override the free flow of goods between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom, and it would press on with legislation that it admits breaches international law. "The UK Government made clear that the legislative timetable for the (UK Internal Market) Bill would continue as planned."

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-09-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 23:54 IST
UK says nothing can override need for unfettered N.Ireland-UK flow of goods
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain said on Thursday nothing could override the free flow of goods between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom, and it would press on with legislation that it admits breaches international law. "The Protocol makes clear that Northern Ireland is fully part of the customs territory of the United Kingdom and that there will be unfettered access for goods moving from Northern Ireland to the rest of the United Kingdom," a statement issued after emergency talks with the EU said.

"It is essential that, in the implementation of the Protocol, nothing undermines those fundamental principles. "The UK Government made clear that the legislative timetable for the (UK Internal Market) Bill would continue as planned."

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

More cats may have COVID-19 than believed: Study

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Severe floods hit 760,000 people in West and Central Africa

Nigerien student Hachimou Abdou has had to catch a boat to classes since river water swamped his route to university in the capital Niamey - one of about 760,000 people hit by severe flooding in recent weeks in parts of West and Central Afr...

BJP medium for bringing social change for poor farmers: Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday said the saffron party was a medium for bringing social change along with economic and political development for the poor, farmers and labourers. Interacting with the newly appointed office-bearers of t...

London statue of Churchill defaced again

A statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill opposite parliament was on Wednesday sprayed with graffiti by protesters declaring him a racist for the second time in four months. The plinth of the World War Two leaders statue o...

COVID-19 vaccine doses could arrive in Canada early in 2021 -minister

Canada is aggressively negotiating with drugmakers on delivery schedules for potential COVID-19 vaccines and shipments would begin early in 2021 under existing deals, Canadas minister of public services and procurement told Reuters on Thurs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020