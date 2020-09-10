UK says nothing can override need for unfettered N.Ireland-UK flow of goods
Reuters | London | Updated: 11-09-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 23:54 IST
Britain said on Thursday nothing could override the free flow of goods between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom, and it would press on with legislation that it admits breaches international law. "The Protocol makes clear that Northern Ireland is fully part of the customs territory of the United Kingdom and that there will be unfettered access for goods moving from Northern Ireland to the rest of the United Kingdom," a statement issued after emergency talks with the EU said.
"It is essential that, in the implementation of the Protocol, nothing undermines those fundamental principles. "The UK Government made clear that the legislative timetable for the (UK Internal Market) Bill would continue as planned."
