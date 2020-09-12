Left Menu
COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh reports 9,901 new cases today

A total of 9,901 new COVID -19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,57,587. Of these 95,733 are active, the state's health department said.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 12-09-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 20:14 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 9,901 new COVID -19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,57,587. Of these 95,733 are active, the state's health department said. As per it, while the total number of recoveries in the state stands at 4,57,008, as many as 4,846 patients have succumbed to the pandemic.

"9,901 new COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh today. Total cases in the state rise to 5,57,587 out of which 95,733 are active. Total recoveries stand at 4,57,008: the death toll is at 4,846," the department said. Across the country, while the total number of cases across the country stands at 46,59,984, as many as 9,58,316 cases are active. While 36,24,196 have recovered, 77,472 have lost their lives due to the pandemic, the Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)

