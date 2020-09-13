Russia to send paratroopers to Belarus for joint drills starting on Monday - RIA
Russia will send troops from its Pskov division of paratroopers to Belarus for joint military drills starting on Monday, the RIA news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying on Sunday. The drills come amid tensions in Belarus as President Alexander Lukashenko faces a groundswell of public anger over an election last month that his opponents say was rigged.Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-09-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 13:52 IST
Russia will send troops from its Pskov division of paratroopers to Belarus for joint military drills starting on Monday, the RIA news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying on Sunday.
The drills come amid tensions in Belarus as President Alexander Lukashenko faces a groundswell of public anger over an election last month that his opponents say was rigged. The protests have tested the loyalty of his security forces.
The "Slavic brotherhood" joint military drills are due to run from Sept. 14-25, the defence ministry said, adding that the Russian paratroopers would return to Russia once they are over.
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Pskov
- Belarus
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Russian fighter Su-27 scrambled to intercept 3 NATO spy planes
'Putin, have some tea': Russian city holds eighth anti-Kremlin protest
India not to take part in multinational exercise with China, Pakistan on Russian soil
India unlikely to participate in mega war game in Russia next month
Russia's COVID-19 tally rises to 9,85,346