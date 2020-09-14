Congress MPs move adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over Chinese incursion in Eastern Ladakh

Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and party leader K Suresh on Monday gave adjournment notices over the issue of Chinese incursion in Eastern Ladakh on Monday. India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in June.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for an hour, shortly after it met, on Monday following obituary references and offering tributes to former members. Lok Sabha MPs paid tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee, legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, ex-Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, Uttar Pradesh Ministers Kamal Rani and Chetan Chauhan and ex-Union Minister Rahguvansh Prasad Singh and others who passed away recently. (ANI)