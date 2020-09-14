Left Menu
Germany says French, Swedish labs confirm Navalny's Novichok poisoning

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-09-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 13:52 IST
Germany says French, Swedish labs confirm Navalny's Novichok poisoning
The German government said on Monday two more laboratories have independently confirmed that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-style nerve agent Novichok and called on Russia to cooperate.

Special labs in Sweden and France have confirmed the initial results from Germany, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

"We renew the call for Russia to explain itself on the events. We are in close contact with our European partners on further steps," he added.

