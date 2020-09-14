Germany says French, Swedish labs confirm Navalny's Novichok poisoning

Germany says French, Swedish labs confirm Navalny's Novichok poisoningReuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-09-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 13:52 IST
The German government said on Monday two more laboratories have independently confirmed that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-style nerve agent Novichok and called on Russia to cooperate.
Special labs in Sweden and France have confirmed the initial results from Germany, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement.
"We renew the call for Russia to explain itself on the events. We are in close contact with our European partners on further steps," he added.
