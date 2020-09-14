Left Menu
Kerala HC dismisses plea seeking cancellation of Chavara, Kuttanad assembly bypolls

The Kerala High Court has rejected a petition seeking cancellation of Chavara and Kuttanad assembly bypolls which are expected to be held this year.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 14-09-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 21:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala High Court has rejected a petition seeking cancellation of Chavara and Kuttanad assembly bypolls which are expected to be held this year. The bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly dismissed the petition after accepting the Election Commission's contention that the election schedule had not been decided and the pre-announcement petition was immature.

The court ruled that the Election Commission, the constitutional body, could not make any recommendations. The court rejected the petition filed by Dr. Varghese Perayil citing that the term of the Assembly is completed in six months and that those elected should not receive more than five months to serve as MLAs and should avoid spending around Rs 20 crores. (ANI)

